$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

