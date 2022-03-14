$0.28 EPS Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.41. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $21.31. 311,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,293,158. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

