$0.35 EPS Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.30. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,839,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1,075.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $3,723,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

