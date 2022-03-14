$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,210 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 63,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,556. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

