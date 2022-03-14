-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,860. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

