$0.96 EPS Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) will report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,195,000 after acquiring an additional 282,128 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,869. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

