-$1.13 EPS Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DarioHealth.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at $911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 157,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

