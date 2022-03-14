$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

