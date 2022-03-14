$111.11 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to post sales of $111.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.67 million. MP Materials posted sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $456.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $564.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $693.10 million, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,636,876 shares of company stock worth $202,934,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after purchasing an additional 426,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

