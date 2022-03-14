11,256 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $320.00. 1,558,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $284.49 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

