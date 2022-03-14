11,274 Shares in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.