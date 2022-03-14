11,274 Shares in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.