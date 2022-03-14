11,693 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $14,363,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $8,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Jackson Financial stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.