1,232 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $154.94. 25,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.