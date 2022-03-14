12,716 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 108.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 423.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 205.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 396.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth $2,581,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

