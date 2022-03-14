14,321 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 361,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.76) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.03) to GBX 2,730 ($35.77) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

