$169.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOHGet Rating) to report sales of $169.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.80 million to $170.40 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $696.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $696.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $756.12 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $758.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $28,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 159,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

