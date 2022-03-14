1,980 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

CHDN opened at $214.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.