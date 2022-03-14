19,911 Shares in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 295,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.48 on Monday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

