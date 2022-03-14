$2.35 EPS Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will announce $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Atmos Energy posted earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $375,224,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.18. 46,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,800. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $116.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

