$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to report $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.09. 944,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,953. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

