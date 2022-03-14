$205.89 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will post sales of $205.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.80 million. Trupanion reported sales of $154.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $889.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $900.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $6.57 on Wednesday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 533,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,922. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.