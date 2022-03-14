21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.33. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 84,458 shares changing hands.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $543.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

