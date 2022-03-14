23,484 Shares in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,484 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

