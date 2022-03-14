2,477 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

