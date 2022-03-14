25,000 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,164,000 after buying an additional 1,725,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,550,000 after buying an additional 1,625,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $65,933,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

