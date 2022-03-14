$265.37 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will announce $265.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.70 million and the highest is $266.04 million. Yelp reported sales of $232.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. 760,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,080,000 after buying an additional 131,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after buying an additional 60,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after buying an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.