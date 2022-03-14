3,000 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Edison International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $64.79 on Monday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

