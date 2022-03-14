3,381 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

