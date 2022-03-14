3,506 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 105.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.97 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

