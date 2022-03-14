360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $35.15 to $26.78. The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.04. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 11,615 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 164.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 217,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.