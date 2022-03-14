37,077 Shares in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFTR opened at $30.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

