3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.89

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 3154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several research analysts have commented on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $557,632. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after purchasing an additional 583,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 1,662,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.