$410.66 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will post $410.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.70 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $351.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $35.82. 478,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -27.21%.

About Carpenter Technology (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.