$42.17 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) to report sales of $42.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $39.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $183.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 203,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,026. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

