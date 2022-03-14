6,986 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IES by 232.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IES by 343.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IES during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in IES by 255.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $913.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

