$73.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $73.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the lowest is $62.30 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,106 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

