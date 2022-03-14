$85.44 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to announce $85.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.67 million to $87.20 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $352.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

GSBD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 519,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.