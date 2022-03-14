$87.77 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $87.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $59.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $429.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of HRMY opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,171 shares of company stock worth $20,432,261. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

