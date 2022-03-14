$87.77 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $87.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $59.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $429.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of HRMY opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,171 shares of company stock worth $20,432,261. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.