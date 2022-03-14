A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 445.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,125 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,789,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,619,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

