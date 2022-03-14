AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.42

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 1703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.
AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25.
In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,480,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
