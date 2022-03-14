AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.42

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 1703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,480,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

