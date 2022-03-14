AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.43. The company had a trading volume of 159,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,790. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The company has a market capitalization of $269.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,198,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

