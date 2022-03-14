ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €11.20

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.60 ($14.78) to €11.20 ($12.17) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €12.30 ($13.37) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €11.50 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $11.55. 35,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

