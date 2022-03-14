ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AAVMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($13.37) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from €11.50 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.