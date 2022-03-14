ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

AAVMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($13.37) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from €11.50 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

