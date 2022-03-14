Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.19

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 21264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a market cap of $864.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

