ACG Wealth Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 99,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 100,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $57.33.

