ACG Wealth Invests $235,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $68.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

