ACG Wealth Invests $384,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $203.58 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.72 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

