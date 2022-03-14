ACG Wealth Sells 726 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

