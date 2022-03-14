ACG Wealth Takes $207,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,550,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $189.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $157.26 and a 1-year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

