Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Joseph Monahan Sells 27,165 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Monahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Joseph Monahan sold 383 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,856.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $14.40. 598,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,234. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

